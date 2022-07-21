Cherry Point hosts ribbon cutting for aircraft park expansion
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CHERRY POINT, N.C. (WITN) - Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony for its expanded Historical Aircraft Park Thursday afternoon.
The expansion has added an A-6A Intruder and an Av-8B Harrier II to the park.
It also has seating, a gazebo and a walking path through four displays for guests to learn about the aircrafts.
The ribbon cutting takes place at 3:30 p.m.
