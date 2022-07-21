Body of missing kayaker found in Carteret County

CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a Greensboro man vacationing with his family on the Crystal Coast has been found.

James Smith, an amateur kayaker, was last heard from around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. He had put in his 12-foot red & white kayak around 3:30 p.m. near Shore Drive in Beaufort.

Carteret County deputies say family members became concerned when Smith hadn’t returned by dark and authorities began the search for him.

The 58-year-old man’s body was found around 8:30 p.m. off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River. He was found next to his overturned kayak.

Deputies say North Carolina Wildlife officers will be investigating the death.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.