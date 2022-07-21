Advertisement

Body of missing kayaker found in Carteret County

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 11:39 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CARTERET COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The body of a Greensboro man vacationing with his family on the Crystal Coast has been found.

James Smith, an amateur kayaker, was last heard from around 7:00 p.m. Wednesday. He had put in his 12-foot red & white kayak around 3:30 p.m. near Shore Drive in Beaufort.

Carteret County deputies say family members became concerned when Smith hadn’t returned by dark and authorities began the search for him.

The 58-year-old man’s body was found around 8:30 p.m. off the end of Bettie Path Road in the North River. He was found next to his overturned kayak.

Deputies say North Carolina Wildlife officers will be investigating the death.

