Suspect wanted for catalytic converter thefts

NAGS HEAD, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern Carolina police are looking for a man wanted for stealing catalytic converters.

The Nags Head Police Department is asking for your help finding Andrew Durand, 34, previously of Moyock. Investigators say he is suspected of stealing catalytic converters from cars in Nags Head. He has additional active warrants in North Carolina and Virginia.

If you have seen him, please contact Nags Head Police Department at 252-441-6386 or Dare Central at 252-473-3444 if after hours, or your local law enforcement agency immediately.

