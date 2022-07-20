“Stuff the Bus” event planned to benefit Craven County Schools

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Businesses across Craven County are now collecting school supplies for students in need.

This is part of the “Stuff the Bus” event hosted by the Craven County Partners in Education. The event is set for August 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. outside the Staples in New Bern, but you can donate now.

The following local businesses are collecting donations until August 19:

BSH Home Appliances, 100 Bosch Blvd., New Bern

Baxter Family Eye Care, 3000 Trent Rd., New Bern

Bella’s Café, 323 Middle St., New Bern

Century 21 Zaytoun-Raines , 312 S. Front St., New Bern

Coastal Grove Family Dentistry, 2306 Dr. M.L. King, Jr., Blvd., New Bern (Mon – Thu, 8am-5pm)

Craven County Schools, 3600 Trent Rd., New Bern

Edward Jones Investments – Dan Roberts, 301 S. Front St., New Bern

Edward Jones Investments – Georgiana Bowman Bircher, 246 Craven St., New Bern

Marine Federal Credit Union, 2034 Waterscape Way, New Bern

Mitchell Hardware, 215 Craven St., New Bern

Moen, 101 Industrial Drive, New Bern

Paula’s Pizza, 3946 Dr. MLK, Jr., Blvd., New Bern

Rankin & Fiume Orthodontics , 608 McCarthy Blvd., New Bern

Robinson Family Dental, 610 Miller Blvd., Havelock (Tuesday – Thursday, 7am-5pm)

Rowland & the Home Sales Team, 2602 Neuse Blvd., New Bern (Open House to collect supplies on August 6th, 9:00 am – Noon)

Staples New Bern, 3230 Dr. M.L. King, Jr. Blvd., New Bern

Sylvan Learning Center, 416-A Pollock St., New Bern

Toyota of New Bern. 5010 US Hwy 70 East, New Bern

Truist, 375 S. Front St., New Bern (downtown branch only)

Two Rivers Church, 3321 Neuse Blvd., New Bern (Mon, Tue, Thu: 9-12; Wed, Fri: 9-4)

Weyerhaeuser, 1785-B Weyerhaeuser Rd., Vanceboro

White & Allen, PA, 901 College Ct., New Bern

If you wish to donate, simply bring items to either of the locations listed to help “Stuff the Bus.”

Click here for a list of needed items.

All supplies collected will benefit the Partners In Education Stuff the Bus Event. Click here to learn more.

Last year, Partners In Education received $80,000 in donations and was able to assist students in all 26 Craven County schools.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.