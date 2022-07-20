Sports Spotlight: Michelle Jenkins reflects on her first season with Pitt County girls softball

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - 12-year-old Michelle Jenkins has spent the last seven years dedicating her time and effort to improving her softball game.

While she says being able to play the game she loves is what she enjoys most, she also credits the relationships she has been able to form.

“Playing the game and being a part of the girls on the team. The girls, the family, all of the exciting moments the sad moments,” Jenkins says, is what she looks forward to the most about the sport.

The Pitt County girls softball team has been extremely successful this year, and Coach Gentry Coward says that is because his team plays as a unit.

“They play all as a group, it is a team of twelve, not a one-person team. They’ve got each other’s back. They’ve got a special bond. There is not individuals groups, they all hang out together, and that is a big part of it. It’s like one big family,” Coward says.

This is the first year that Jenkins has spent on the Pitt County team and she has some advice for those that might be afraid of joining a team for the first time.

“I feel like for anyone that is new right now if you are not that good right now, it just takes time because I know it took a little time for me at least and I fell in love with the game.

Even though she is still young, Jenkins is already looking forward to playing high school softball and potentially at the collegiate level here in North Carolina.

Following a first-place win at the state championship, Jenkins and the Pitt County girls softball team will compete in the Little League Softball World Series next month in Greenville.

