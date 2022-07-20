Advertisement

Plymouth man gets 11 years for selling crack, robbing Greenville gas station

Cortha McNair
Cortha McNair(Pitt County jail)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - A Plymouth crack dealer who robbed a Greenville gas station will be in federal prison for the next 11 years.

Cortha McNair was sentenced today in federal court in Elizabeth City for distribution of cocaine base and interference with commerce by robbery.

The 44-year-old man pleaded guilty to the crimes on April 13th.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said McNair sold crack cocaine to an informant on four different occasions between June 19th and July 22nd of 2020 in Plymouth. Then on July 23, 2020, state and local law enforcement agents raided the man’s home and recovered more crack, digital scales, and packaging materials.

Greenville police say on November 1, 2020, McNair held up the Oasis gas station on Greenville Boulevard. He was stopped in a getaway car where police said they found a black face mask and a loaded 9mm pistol.

