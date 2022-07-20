New Bern first responders to join together for community blood drive

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - New Bern Fire-Rescue and Police are joining forces with the American Red Cross to host a lifesaving blood drive on Thursday July 21st.

First responders ask the community to help donate at the annual United Badges from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 1125 Pine Tree Drive.

All eligible donors will receive a t-shirt and a gift card to a restaurant or local retailer including: Annabelle’s, Blackbeard’s Triple Play, Charburger, Chick-Fil-A, Jersey Mike’s, McDonald’s, TPI Market, Walmart and Zaxby’s.

To schedule an appointment to give blood, visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App or the Red Cross website. Donors can also call 1-800-733-2767 for information on the requirements to donate blood.

