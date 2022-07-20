Advertisement

Museum of the Albemarle hosts monthly lunch history event

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C.— The Museum of the Albemarle is hosting its monthly ‘History for Lunch’ event on Wednesday at 12:00 p.m.

The museum says author Paul Vincent will discuss his latest book about the people, places and pursuits that he says defined the industrious river port through much of the 1900′s.

It says Vincent will use images and artifacts from the museum’s collection.

The lunch event is both in person and broadcasted on zoom. You can register in advance through the museum’s Facebook page or website.

