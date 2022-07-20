Advertisement

Martin County high school welcomes new football coach

South Creek High School football coach
South Creek High School football coach(Martin County Schools)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - South Creek High School, in Martin County, announced that a veteran coach is coming out of retirement to lead their football team this fall.

Greg Watford, who retired from North Pitt High School, has accepted the head football coach position for the Cougars. He will also bring longtime collaborator Mike Dail to help lead the team.

“We are so excited to have someone with as much experience and the reputation Coach Watford has coming in,” explained Wes Hughes, South Creek’s Athletic Director. “I look forward to working with him.”

A native of Ahoskie, Watford has coached high school football since 1992 in programs from Vance and Halifax counties to down east in Carteret. Prior to coaching high school players, Watford was the running backs coach at Elizabeth City State University.

The Cougars finished 0-11 last season.

