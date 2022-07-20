Man accused of robbing Rocky Mount store three times
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with robbing the same business three times in Rocky Mount.
Police on Tuesday charged Laquenza Blue with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
The Fuel Doc on Cokey Road was held up on June 28th, July 10, and again on July 16th.
The 26-year-old Blue was jailed in Edgecombe County on a $50,000 secured bond.
