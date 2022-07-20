Jockey’s Ridge again under state swimming advisory

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - For the second time this month, a popular spot on the Outer Banks has a swimming advisory.

State officials today issued the advisory for Jockey’s Ridge Sound-side Access in Nags Head. They said water samples show bacteria levels exceed state and federal standards.

Just two weeks ago the same area was the subject of another swimming advisory.

While the beach isn’t closed, state health officials do not recommend swimming in the area because of the bacteria levels.

The advisory will remain until bacteria levels are within state and federal standards.

