Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: String of hot days ahead; Tracking storm chances

The high heat and humidity will keep some afternoon storms popping
First Alert Forecast for Wednesday, July 20th at 4:30am
By Phillip Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:01 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The heat will hold in the low 90s on Wednesday before reaching the mid 90s by Thursday. High humidity will not only make Thursday’s highs feel like the 105°-110°, but it will also lead to a better chance of downpours as heat generated storms pop up in the afternoon.

Coverage will become more widespread and uniform late Thursday into Thursday evening as weakening front will be just enough to organize some storms inland. We’ll see a continued chance of scattered storms Friday focused over the southern counties of ENC. The weekend appears to be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs once again in the mid 90s.

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot with a slight chance of a late day storm. High of 92. Heat index: 102. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance 30%

Thursday

Hot and muggy with some evening storms. Breezy. High of 94. Heat index: 106. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance 50%

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms, mainly south. High of 92. Wind: SW becoming N 5-15. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 93. Wind: SW 5. Rain chance: 20% coast

Sunday

Mostly sunny with a high of 94. Wind: SW 10 G 15.

