Interim leader named new Kinston city manager

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - A veteran city employee has been named Kinston’s new city manager.

Rhonda Barwick was hired last night by City Council after serving as interim city manager for the past 11 months.

Barwick has worked for the city for 28 years. Before stepping in as interim city manager, she was the city’s public services director.

The city began its search in January and Barwick was selected out of over 50 candidates. “She was our strongest candidate by far,” said Mayor Don Hardy.

Barwick replaced Tony Sears who left last August after nearly 10 years with Kinston city government.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.