Advertisement

High-speed chase beginning in Martin County ends in Pitt County

A man in handcuffs is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.
A man in handcuffs is being loaded into an ambulance following a high-speed chase.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase here in the east has ended with a man in handcuffs.

The chase started in Martin County and lasted roughly an hour, ending in Pitt county.

The chase ended on Highway 11 South, just north of the Highway 903 stoplight down the road from Wellcome Middle School.

Williamston police and other law enforcement were involved in the chase.

A man in handcuffs was seen talking with police in the back of a cruiser before eventually being loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

We are still waiting for more information from law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m.
Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex
New behavioral health hospital to be built in Greenville
New behavioral health hospital coming to Eastern Carolina
Kiesha Talbert
Woman charged with insurance fraud in lost ring caper

Latest News

Family makes public plea after deadly Greenville apartment shooting
High-speed chase beginning in Martin County ends in Pitt County
Plymouth man gets 11 years for selling crack, robbing Greenville gas station
Plymouth man gets 11 years for selling crack, robbing Greenville gas station
Shoppers turn to secondhand stores to fight inflation hikes
Shoppers turn to secondhand stores to fight inflation hikes