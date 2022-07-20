High-speed chase beginning in Martin County ends in Pitt County

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A high-speed chase here in the east has ended with a man in handcuffs.

The chase started in Martin County and lasted roughly an hour, ending in Pitt county.

The chase ended on Highway 11 South, just north of the Highway 903 stoplight down the road from Wellcome Middle School.

Williamston police and other law enforcement were involved in the chase.

A man in handcuffs was seen talking with police in the back of a cruiser before eventually being loaded onto a stretcher and placed in an ambulance.

We are still waiting for more information from law enforcement.

