Advertisement

Former state NAACP president dies, family says

(Will Thomas)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The son of Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, former president of the North Carolina NAACP, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

WRAL-TV reported that Spearman’s son, Anthony, said his dad died at home Tuesday. He did not know the cause of death.

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, filed a lawsuit last month against a number of state and national NAACP officials.

The lawsuit accuses NAACP leaders, including the national president and CEO, of defamation and conspiracy to remove him from the presidency, in part because he supported Jazmyne Childs, a former NAACP employee who was sexually harassed by Rev. Curtis Gatewood, another NAACP leader, and a rival of Spearman.

NAACP president added to NC woman’s lawsuit against the organization

Spearman claims defendants, including Gerald Givens, head of Raleigh-Apex NAACP, conspired to get him out of the presidency, going to the national NAACP to intervene.

Spearman also alleged he was ousted because of his “growing national profile” and that, to get rid of him, state NAACP officials falsely accused him of misappropriating association funds.

Spearman’s son created a GoFundMe for his family, writing, “Our family is numb at this moment and we appreciate all of your love and support and prayers at this very moment. Our family is in need of your support to help with final arrangements and to support his wife during this unexpected transition.”

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m.
Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex
Colossal Cash ticket
Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket
New behavioral health hospital to be built in Greenville
New behavioral health hospital coming to Eastern Carolina
New Bern Police Department hires new K9 unit
New Bern Police Department announces new four-legged employee

Latest News

Laquenza Blue
Man accused of robbing Rocky Mount store three times
ECU baseball shows bond after Agnos loses father.
ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos accepts MLB deal
Rhonda Barwick was named Kinston's new city manager Tuesday night.
Interim leader named new Kinston city manager
Green Sea Turtle at Cape Hatteras National Seashore
Cape Hatteras National Seashore welcomes another turtle nest