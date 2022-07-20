Former state NAACP president dies, family says

RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - The son of Rev. T. Anthony Spearman, former president of the North Carolina NAACP, confirmed his death on Wednesday.

WRAL-TV reported that Spearman’s son, Anthony, said his dad died at home Tuesday. He did not know the cause of death.

Spearman, who was in his early 70s, filed a lawsuit last month against a number of state and national NAACP officials.

The lawsuit accuses NAACP leaders, including the national president and CEO, of defamation and conspiracy to remove him from the presidency, in part because he supported Jazmyne Childs, a former NAACP employee who was sexually harassed by Rev. Curtis Gatewood, another NAACP leader, and a rival of Spearman.

Spearman claims defendants, including Gerald Givens, head of Raleigh-Apex NAACP, conspired to get him out of the presidency, going to the national NAACP to intervene.

Spearman also alleged he was ousted because of his “growing national profile” and that, to get rid of him, state NAACP officials falsely accused him of misappropriating association funds.

Spearman’s son created a GoFundMe for his family, writing, “Our family is numb at this moment and we appreciate all of your love and support and prayers at this very moment. Our family is in need of your support to help with final arrangements and to support his wife during this unexpected transition.”

