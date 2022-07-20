Family makes public plea after deadly Greenville apartment shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The family of a 21-year-old murder victim from Williamston is speaking out for the first time.

Travis Johnson was found dead inside an apartment at Paramount 3800 on Bostic Drive in Greenville around 2:00 a.m. Tuesday.

The shooting happened around 2:00 a.m. (WITN)

So far no one has been arrested for the shooting death but police said detectives are following strong leads in the case.

The family this afternoon spoke to WITN’s Justin Lundy and they are asking for help from the public in finding the people responsible.

“A great person, sweet, loving, kind, very much,” said Christina Johnson, the victim’s sister. “I had talked to him the day before. He texted in the family group chat and said that he wished Grandma was well and healthy like she was a few years ago.”

If you have any information about this shooting, you’re asked to contact Greenville police or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

