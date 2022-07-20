Advertisement

ECU baseball's Zach Agnos accepts MLB deal

ECU baseball shows bond after Agnos loses father.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:59 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An East Carolina University baseball star will not return next season after being drafted into the MLB.

Zach Agnos confirmed to WITN that he did accept the offer from the Colorado Rockies and is going to start his pro career.

“It’s been the best three years of my life and the hardest decision I’ve made,” explained Agnos. ”A lot of tears were shed.”

Agnos was drafted in the tenth round by the Colorado Rockies as a pitcher. The approximate value of the pick was $153,100.

He is coming off his sophomore season where he was one of the most impressive players for the Pirates. He was named to the 26-man 2022 Collegiate National Team roster as well as named to Baseball America’s All-American second team.

Agnos was a two-way player for the Pirates, meaning he was a consistent hitter and pitcher for the team.

The Rockies finished the 2021 MLB season with a 74-87 record.

