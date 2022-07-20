Eastern Carolinians react to same-sex marriage decision

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Supporters of same-sex marriage in the U.S. are celebrating a victory. Tuesday the House passed the Respect for Marriage Act. It now heads to the Senate, where its future is in question. WITN talked to supporters about what it would mean for it to pass.

“We just had the Roe v. Wade overturned, and that was a big blow for a lot of communities, and the first thing that I thought was… LGBTQ people, they’re coming after us next,” said ECU student Crystal French.

The same thought, sparked motivation behind the Respect for Marriage Act. The House passed it Tuesday. That’s what French is celebrating.

“What that means for the LGBTQ community is that there’s somebody in their corner; there’s somebody who’s gonna be looking out for them.”

The act, passed 267-157, with 47 Republicans joining a unanimous Democratic caucus in support. It doesn’t stop there though. It is now heading to the Senate where it needs at least 10 Republicans to defeat a filibuster. Senator Thom Tillis was asked if he would vote in favor.

“I’m looking at the bill, and I probably will,” said Tillis. Senator Richard Burr declined to comment on how he would vote.

While uncertainty lies ahead, French said she is staying optimistic.

“I think it’s gonna take a lot of people bringing the humanity of the LGBTQ. There’s not this wild and crazy group. They’re human beings, they’re parents, they’re people’s children,” said French.

The Respect for Marriage Act repeals the Defense of Marriage Act. That was passed in 1996 and defines marriage as between a man and a woman.

