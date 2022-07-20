Advertisement

Carver once again leading community college system on interim basis

Dr. Bill Carver will once again lead the state's community college system on an interim basis.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A former head of an Eastern Carolina community college will once again lead the state community college system on an interim basis.

Dr. Bill Carver was named interim president of the North Carolina Community College System today.

The retired president of Nash Community College will take his new job on Monday, succeeding Thomas Stith who is resigning, effective Friday.

Carver headed Nash Community College from 2005 to 2019 and then served as interim head of the state community college system in August 2020 after the departure of Peter Hans.

During his time at Nash, enrollment grew by 42%, while online enrollment jumped by 30%.

The state community college board says it will quickly form a search committee to select a new permanent president.

