Cape Hatteras National Seashore welcomes another turtle nest

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - Another sea turtle nest has been laid along the Outer Banks coast.

The Cape Hatteras National Seashore posted a video on Facebook of a female Green Sea Turtle nesting on Bodie Island.

According to the national park, out of the 260 nests to date, this is the fifth Green Sea Turtle nest. Park staff says they typically see an uptick of this particular species around this time into the late summer months.

