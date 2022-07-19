Woman charged with insurance fraud in lost ring caper
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State investigators say a Jacksonville woman lied when she told her insurance company she lost her ring at a ballfield.
Kiesha Talbert was charged with insurance fraud and attempting to obtain property by false pretense.
Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey said Talbert tried to get $2,500 from United Services Automobile Association last summer.
The 38-year-old Talbert was arrested on Friday and released on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.