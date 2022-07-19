Vice President Kamala Harris to visit Charlotte on Thursday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Vice President of the United States Kamala Harris will travel to Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s investments in affordable, high-speed internet.

Details about when she arrives and where exactly she’ll stop in the Queen City have not been released.

Harris most recently visited the Queen City in December 2021 to promote infrastructure law.

While visiting, Harris will also meet with state legislators and leaders to discuss the fight to protect reproductive rights.

WBTV will provide coverage of Harris’ visit.

