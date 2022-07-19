Advertisement

Surf City surfer suffers cuts on leg in encounter with shark

By WECT Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:11 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
SURF CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A surfer suffered lacerations to her leg after an encounter with a shark Tuesday morning, according to Surf City Fire Chief Allen Wilson.

Emergency crews arrived at the scene around 8 a.m.

Wilson said the shark went after a school of fish and breached the water near the surfer, slashing her leg with its teeth. She reportedly suffered four or five lacerations on her leg.

According to Wilson, the surfer was able to get herself out of the water and refused EMS transport saying she was going to take herself to the hospital.

Wilson said an off-duty firefighter was out surfing at the time and saw it take place.

“The shark wasn’t being aggressive, it was just messing with some bait fish swimming together,” Wilson said.

