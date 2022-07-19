Police continue to search for second teen wanted in Greenville murder
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they continue to search for a second suspect in the murder of a teenager last month.
Andre’vious Spencer is wanted for the June 15th shooting death of Idn Arrington.
The 17-year-old was gunned down on Kennedy Circle, and he died at a nearby residence.
Carlos Cox, 18, was taken into custody the night of the shooting and charged with murder.
Police say the 18-year-old Spencer should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.
Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.