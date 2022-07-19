Advertisement

Police continue to search for second teen wanted in Greenville murder

Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre’vious Spencer.
Police said a murder warrant is out for Andre'vious Spencer.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police say they continue to search for a second suspect in the murder of a teenager last month.

Andre’vious Spencer is wanted for the June 15th shooting death of Idn Arrington.

The 17-year-old was gunned down on Kennedy Circle, and he died at a nearby residence.

Carlos Cox, 18, was taken into custody the night of the shooting and charged with murder.

Carlos Cox
Carlos Cox(Pitt County jail/WITN)

Police say the 18-year-old Spencer should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call Greenville police at 252-329-3404 or Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

