Pitt County names new deputy county manager, chief financial officer

Pitt County
Pitt County(Pitt County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 9:06 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County has a new deputy county manager and chief financial officer.

County Manager Janis Gallagher announced that Samuel Croom will take over the role during the Board of Commissioners meeting on Monday.

Croom is taking on the role after the former Deputy County Manager Brian Barnett, was appointed to Davie County manager.

He began working with the county in 2018 as the tax administrator and later served as assistant county manager of revenue and growth.

Croom will take on the position starting on July 24.

Russel Hill has been named interim tax administrator, starting July 24.

