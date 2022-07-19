New Bern Police Department announces new four-legged employee

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina police department has announced the addition of a new K9 officer.

The New Bern Police department says Storm is a two-year-old German Shepherd who is trained in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, tracking, and building and area searches.

The department was able to purchase the dog thanks to a grant from Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation.

Early this year, the police department applied for a grant through the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation for the purchase of a police canine. In April, the department was notified that it was being selected to receive $15,000, which covered the full purchase of and training of K9 Storm.

" As the police department continues to serve New Bern, it’s important that we remain properly equipped to handle emergencies and to respond to lifesaving situations,” explained New Bern Police Chief Patrick Gallagher. " We’re excited to welcome Storm to the K9 team and to the department. Our canines are vital to our success and are an essential resource in helping us achieve the mission and goals of our department.”

The department says it typically staffs five K9 teams, but earlier this year K9 Reno was medically retired after serving for more than seven years and two weeks ago K9 Loki passed away unexpectedly.

While the department was left two teams short, the remaining three picked up the slack according to Chief Gallagher.

“Our staff and K9s didn’t hesitate for a second,” said Gallagher. " We were all grieving the loss of K9 Loki and they stepped up to serve. They went to work wherever and whenever needed. We are thankful for their service.”

K9 Storm’s first day of work was on Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.