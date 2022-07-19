Advertisement

Martin County woman wins big on scratch-off ticket

Colossal Cash ticket
Colossal Cash ticket(NC Education Lottery)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022
MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Martin County woman is celebrating after winning $1 million on a scratch-off ticket.

Helen Holley, of Robersonville, tried her luck on a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize.

Holley bought her lucky $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford.

When Holley arrived at lottery headquarters, she had a decision to make. She could choose to receive his prize as an annuity of $50,000 over 20 years or a lump sum of $600,000. She chose the lump sum and, after required state and federal tax withholdings, took home $426,069.

