Advertisement

Head of state’s community college system resigning after 18-months

Thomas Stith
Thomas Stith(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s community college system is once again searching for a new leader.

Thomas Stith is resigning, effective Friday, as president of the North Carolina Community College System.

Stith has led the system for the past 18 months, taking over when Peter Hans was named as head of the University of North Carolina System.

In a statement, the chair of the State Board of Community Colleges said they expect to name “an experienced interim president” in the next few days and will begin the search for a permanent president of the system.

No reason was given for Stith’s resignation.

“While navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis with careful stewardship, authentic collaboration, and unshakeable faith, I am thrilled that our community college system enhanced its offerings, making students more competitive for the workforce, entrepreneurship, and transfer to 4-year institutions. That was my job to do and my commitment to our state,” Stith said in a statement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Patrick Whitley has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man accused of 2020 Emerald Isle murder takes guilty plea, gets life in prison
Christopher Valenzuela
Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

Latest News

Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex
New Bern Police Department hires new K9 unit
New Bern Police Department announces new four-legged employee
Driver loses control, kills man and dog in Outer Banks crash
The Kinston company donated $100,000 in window air conditioners.
Eastern Carolina nonprofit partners with company to hand out free air conditioners