Head of state’s community college system resigning after 18-months

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The state’s community college system is once again searching for a new leader.

Thomas Stith is resigning, effective Friday, as president of the North Carolina Community College System.

Stith has led the system for the past 18 months, taking over when Peter Hans was named as head of the University of North Carolina System.

In a statement, the chair of the State Board of Community Colleges said they expect to name “an experienced interim president” in the next few days and will begin the search for a permanent president of the system.

No reason was given for Stith’s resignation.

“While navigating the uncharted waters of the COVID-19 crisis with careful stewardship, authentic collaboration, and unshakeable faith, I am thrilled that our community college system enhanced its offerings, making students more competitive for the workforce, entrepreneurship, and transfer to 4-year institutions. That was my job to do and my commitment to our state,” Stith said in a statement.

