Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:38 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened this morning at an apartment complex.

A police department spokeswoman said it happened around 2:00 a.m. at the Paramount 3800 apartment complex that’s located at the intersection of MLK, Jr. Highway and Pactolus Highway.

They found 21-year-old Travis Johnson, of Williamston, dead inside apartment 103. Police said the man died from an apparent gunshot wound.

According to a news release, detectives are continuing to follow up on strong leads.

Anyone with information on this shooting should call Crime Stoppers at 252-758-7777.

