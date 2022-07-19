Advertisement

Transformer catches fire at Hoover Dam, leading to explosion

An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.
An explosion was reported at the Hoover Dam on Tuesday.(Pixabay)
By FOX5 Staff and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:15 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOULDER CITY, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) - Fire crews have extinguished a transformer fire at the Hoover Dam.

A video shared on Twitter showed an apparent explosion that occurred at the dam Tuesday morning, KVVU reported.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which operates the dam, said the flames were extinguished by the Reclamation/Hoover fire brigade in about 30 minutes.

No visitors or employees were hurt as a result of the fire, and the bureau said there is no risk to the power grid.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The engineering marvel was built in the 1930s during the Great Depression on the Nevada-Arizona border.

The National Park Service says more than 1 million people visit the dam each year.

Copyright 2022 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire
Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Patrick Whitley has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Man accused of 2020 Emerald Isle murder takes guilty plea, gets life in prison
Christopher Valenzuela
Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

Latest News

Greenville police investigate deadly shooting at apartment complex
ith two parents in the hospital with cancer, 16-year-old Sekope Sharitz has taken on the role...
‘This hit us hard’: 16-year-old works to make ends meet as both his parents battle cancer
FILE – New York Mayor Bill de Blasio delivers remarks at the New York State Financial Control...
Former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio drops out of crowded House race
New Bern Police Department hires new K9 unit
New Bern Police Department announces new four-legged employee