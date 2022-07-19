ECU football single-game tickets to go on sale

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - College football season is quickly approaching and soon you will be able to purchase tickets to East Carolina University games.

ECU Athletics announced Tuesday that individual single-game tickets for all seven regular season games at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium will go on sale to Pirate Club members beginning Monday, July 25 at 9 a.m. (ET). Tickets for the general public will be available starting Monday, August 8.

Pirate fans can also buy tickets to all five of ECU’s road games.

Tickets for the home-opener against NC State on Sept. 3 are priced between $75-$70. Tickets for the Old Dominion (Sept. 10) and Campbell (Sept. 17) games range from $20 to $40 depending on location, while home American Athletic Conference matchups against Navy (Sept. 24), Memphis (Oct. 15), UCF (Oct. 22) and Houston (Nov. 19) are priced at $35 to $55.

Purchases can be made by calling the ECU Athletics Ticket Office at (252) 737-4500, through the Online Ticket Center, or by visiting its Minges Coliseum Box Office location.

Click here for a look at the full game schedule.

