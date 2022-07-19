Eastern Carolina nonprofit partners with company to hand out free air conditioners

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN)— A company is donating $10,000 worth of air conditioners to a nonprofit here in the East on Tuesday.

Electrolux is an appliance company with a dishwasher factory in Kinston.

It’s donating air conditioners through the nonprofit, Lenoir-Greene United Way, to be distributed to community members in need during this hot summer.

Lenoir-Greene United Way has served for more than 80 years by partnering with local organizations to provide educational, financial, and medical assistance to Lenoir and Greene counties.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.