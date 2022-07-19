Advertisement

Eastern Carolina nonprofit partners with company to hand out free air conditioners

Ahead of the summer, local HVAC companies are being slammed with phone calls from people...
Ahead of the summer, local HVAC companies are being slammed with phone calls from people needing their air conditioners repaired or replaced.
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN)— A company is donating $10,000 worth of air conditioners to a nonprofit here in the East on Tuesday.

Electrolux is an appliance company with a dishwasher factory in Kinston.

It’s donating air conditioners through the nonprofit, Lenoir-Greene United Way, to be distributed to community members in need during this hot summer.

Lenoir-Greene United Way has served for more than 80 years by partnering with local organizations to provide educational, financial, and medical assistance to Lenoir and Greene counties.

