Driver loses control, kills man and dog in Outer Banks crash

(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AVON, N.C. (WITN) - A man and a dog were killed Sunday afternoon when a driver lost control of his truck and hit them.

Thomas Koconis, 24, was walking his dog along NC-12 in Avon around 4:00 p.m.

The two were hit by James Beard, who lost control of his 2005 GMC Sierra, veered to the right, and drove into a ditch.

Both the victim and the driver were from out of town. Koconis is from Boston, MA and Beard is from McGreggor, TX.

Koconis was flown to Outer Banks Hospital and stabilized. He was then flown to Norfolk General Hospital, were he succumbed to his injuries.

Highway Patrol says there is no indication of impairment of the 64-year-old driver.

Charges are pending as the investigation remains ongoing.

