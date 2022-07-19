Deputies searching for missing 13-year-old girl

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county need your help in locating a missing teenager.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office is looking for Danna Renteria.

The 13-year-old girl was last seen on Porpoise Way in the Gracie Farms subdivision around 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday.

Anyone with information on Danna Renteria’s whereabouts should call deputies at 252-633-2357 or 911.

