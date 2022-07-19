Charlie’s First Alert Forecast: The heat gets turned up this week

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The excessive heat that has been present over the Midwest will start to filter into the East over the next few days. With our already high humidity, this will likely lead to the issuance of heat advisories across the area. The good news is today will be a transition day instead of a “peak heat” day. Highs will run in the low 90s with the humidity making it feel like we’re between 99°-103°. The heat will be reinforced with a steady southwesterly breeze, coming in at 5 to 10 mph. The heat will try to force a sea breeze front into existence this afternoon, however the resulting storms will be isolated.

The heat will hold in the low 90s on Wednesday before reaching the mid 90s by Thursday. High humidity will not only make Thursday’s highs feel like the 105°-110°, but it will also lead to a better chance of downpours as heat generated storms pop up in the afternoon. Coverage will become more widespread and uniform Thursday. We’ll see a better chance of storms arrive Friday as a cold front moves in from the northwest. It is expected to clear the coast by Saturday morning, but the lack of cold air actually making it into Eastern N.C. will keep our highs in the 90s over the weekend.

Tuesday

Partly cloudy with afternoon scattered storms. High of 92. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance: 40%

Wednesday

Mostly sunny and hot. High of 92. Wind: SW 10 G 15. Rain chance 20%

Thursday

Partly cloudy with scattered evening storms. Breezy. High of 95. Wind: SW 10 G 20. Rain chance 30%

Friday

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms clearing late. High of 92. Wind: SW becoming N 5-15. Rain chance: 40%

Saturday

Mostly sunny with a high of 92. Wind: SW 5. Rain chance: 20% coast

