Carolina Panthers unveil new uniform combination for upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - The Carolina Panthers will be wearing black helmets for the first time in franchise history this season, with the team announcing a new alternate uniform combo Tuesday.

The Panthers will wear the new all-black uniforms and helmets against the Atlanta Falcons on Nov. 10. It’s unclear if the team will wear them in multiple games this upcoming season

With the pairing of the new helmets with all-black color rush uniforms, Panther’s defensive end Brian Burns expects a different energy.

“When I saw this, I was like, ‘This will be tough.’ Especially on defense, they call us the dark side anyway, so it brings it all together,” he told panthers.com.

Black helmets have been discussed and wanted by many Panthers fans for years, and now they’re a reality.

“Oh yeah, it matters. It sets the tone,” safety Jeremy Chinn said of the new look. “Guys will be fired up, for sure. I know fans have wanted it for a long time.

▪️ 𝕴𝖙'𝖘 𝖆𝖑𝖜𝖆𝖞𝖘 𝖇𝖊𝖊𝖓 𝖙𝖍𝖊𝖗𝖊 ▪️ pic.twitter.com/NhfRHspmtT — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) July 19, 2022

The black helmets will make their debut at Bank of America Stadium on national TV, as the Panthers will be hosting the Falcons on Thursday Night Football.

