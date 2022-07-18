Two men charged in Edgecombe Co. theft case

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a case of breaking and entering and theft in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Scott and John Scott have both been located and charged.

Deputies say on July 6th, they responded to Threatt Plumbing, southeast of Battleboro, due to a report of a break-in and theft. They say they reviewed video surveillance footage and identified the two suspects and got warrants for their arrests.

We’re told that a search warrant was carried out at Jacob Scott’s home and several of the tools that were reported stolen were found and seized. A detective spoke with Jacob Scott and convinced him to turn himself in for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies say Jacob Scott also returned other tools that were reported missing. John Scott was also found and charged.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.