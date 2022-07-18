Advertisement

Two men charged in Edgecombe Co. theft case

Jacob Scott and John Scott (order not specified)
Jacob Scott and John Scott (order not specified)(Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDGECOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two men have been charged in a case of breaking and entering and theft in Edgecombe County.

The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office says Jacob Scott and John Scott have both been located and charged.

Deputies say on July 6th, they responded to Threatt Plumbing, southeast of Battleboro, due to a report of a break-in and theft. They say they reviewed video surveillance footage and identified the two suspects and got warrants for their arrests.

We’re told that a search warrant was carried out at Jacob Scott’s home and several of the tools that were reported stolen were found and seized. A detective spoke with Jacob Scott and convinced him to turn himself in for felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

Deputies say Jacob Scott also returned other tools that were reported missing. John Scott was also found and charged.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire
National Weather Service offering free hurricane safety forums
Mega Millions jackpot as of 7/18/22
Mega Millions jackpot races past half a billion dollars
The North Carolina Department of Transportation
NCDOT announces speed enforcement campaign starting Monday