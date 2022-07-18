Two Eastern Carolina counties to get expanded internet access

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Two Eastern Carolina counties are among 12 in the state to be getting high-speed internet thanks to state grants.

Chowan County (ATMC: Focus Broadband) and Bertie County (Spectrum Southeast, LLC) are the two Eastern Carolina counties that Gov. Roy Cooper says are set to receive high-speed internet.

Cooper’s office says across all the 12 counties getting help, nearly 7,000 households and 374 businesses will get increased internet access due to more than $23.4 million in grants.

The North Carolina Department of Informational Technology’s Broadband Infrastructure Office has given Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology grants to expand broadband infrastructure in the 12 counties.

“Reliable and affordable high-speed internet is a necessity for all North Carolinians to work, learn, connect and access online health care,” Cooper said. “These GREAT grants awards will help thousands more North Carolina families and businesses across the state access high-speed internet and the opportunities it brings.”

Cooper’s office says the grants are part of Cooper’s plan to invest nearly $2 billion in federal and state funds to close the “digital divide” in the state.

More information about the NCDIT Division of Broadband and Digital Equity can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.