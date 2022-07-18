Advertisement

TROOPERS: Two people taken to hospital following Jones County crash

By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Two people were taken to the hospital Monday morning after a car crash in Jones County.

A spokesperson for the State Highway Patrol said the crash happened on US-70 near Tillman Road around 7:45 a.m.

Officials say Tiara Gilbert of Stafford was traveling West on US-70 when she crossed the median and collided with Justin Daily of New Bern who was driving East on US-70.

Gilbert’s vehicle stopped in the road while Daily’s overturned into a ditch.

Daily is seriously injured and was flown to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville. Gilbert was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care.

Troopers are investigating the crash.

