Advertisement

Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.(Viewer photo)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A 13-year-old has been charged with setting last week’s fire at a Dollar General store in Greenville.

Greenville police say the teenager has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

The dollar store on Stantonburg Road was heavily damaged in the fire Thursday evening. Police said the two employees inside the business were able to escape without any injuries.

A news release says the teen came into the store and lit merchandise on fire. The 13-year-old was taken into custody on Friday and remains at the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

The fire was fought by 40 firefighters and forced road closures as crews remained on the scene throughout the night to extinguish hot spots.

The SBI and the State Fire Marshal’s Office assisted Greenville with the investigation.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
The St. Charles Police Department reports it is investigating a crime spree where a man was...
Armed robber shot, killed by customer at convenience store, police say
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Gas dropped to $3.80 a gallon at this Greenville convenience store on Monday.
Gas prices fall for five straight weeks
Shaikevyis Hopkins
Edgecombe County man accused of shooting uncle
Eastern Carolina airport announces plans for runway expansion project
Carson Whisenhunt AAC
ECU pitcher selected in second round of the MLB draft