Roanoke Rapids police investigate two store shootings back to back

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WITN) -One Eastern Carolina police department is asking for the community’s help finding a suspect in a pair of Sunday night shootings.

According to Roanoke Rapids police, around 9:06 p.m. Sunday officers went out to a call in the Family Dollar parking lot.

Police say the store location is in the South Rosemary area which is at the corner of Highway 158 and Roanoke Avenue is where they found a woman shot near her foot and a car with bullet holes.

The woman was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

While officers were responding to that call, another shooting happened nearby at Bobby’s Supermarket where police found shell casings, but no suspect.

If you know anything about these shootings, call RRPD at 252-533-2810 or Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444.

