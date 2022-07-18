Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are searching for a missing Greenville man.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Valenzuela was last seen on Monday.

He is described as having short hair, a mustache, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked to call deputies at (252) 830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.