Pitt County deputies searching for missing man

Christopher Valenzuela
Christopher Valenzuela(Pitt County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Pitt County deputies are searching for a missing Greenville man.

The Pitt County Sheriff’s Office says 32-year-old Christopher Valenzuela was last seen on Monday.

He is described as having short hair, a mustache, and a beard.

Anyone with information about Valenzuela’s whereabouts is asked to call deputies at (252) 830-4141 or Crime Stoppers at (252) 758-7777.

