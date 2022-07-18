Advertisement

Organizations partner for River Park North environmental cleanup

River Park North in Greenville
River Park North in Greenville(WITN)
By Ellie Davis
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recycling refinery Metallix and local youth volunteer organization Love A Sea Turtle partnered up for the second year in a row to help make River Park North a cleaner and safer space.

Trail maintenance, invasive species removal, and litter pickup were among the different environmental service projects.

River Park North Park coordinator Mark Tysinger says the feedback coming from the volunteers was positive.

“We’re getting a lot of thank you’s, which we appreciate, but I think everybody is really appreciative of what we are able to offer,” Tysinger said. “I think everyone’s having a good time meeting that goal of cleaning up the environment, getting outside, and having a good time.”

Park staff estimates that between 50,000 and 70,000 people visit the park each year. They say events like these will continue to be held at the park in order to remind the community of the value of keeping the Earth’s parks clean.

Metallix CEO Maria Piastre says she is grateful for the opportunity to showcase her company’s dedication to keeping the Earth clean and caring for Greenville’s environment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Teenager charged with attempted murder in Greenville Dollar General fire
FILE - Car crash
One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
Police have launched a criminal investigation into Thursday's fire.
Greenville Dollar General fire ruled intentional, criminal investigation underway
Pamela Renee Gibson
Woman arrested for burglarizing Carteret Co. clothing store

Latest News

Housing options
Greenville tenants face crisis as Section 8 vouchers no longer accepted
Nash County Public Schools says parents must opt-in for bus transportation
ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos drafted into MLB by Colorado Rockies
ECU baseball’s Zach Agnos drafted into MLB by Colorado Rockies
Hearing next week whether Whitfield should be removed from Onslow County school board
Hearing next week whether Whitfield should be removed from Onslow County school board