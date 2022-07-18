Organizations partner for River Park North environmental cleanup

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Recycling refinery Metallix and local youth volunteer organization Love A Sea Turtle partnered up for the second year in a row to help make River Park North a cleaner and safer space.

Trail maintenance, invasive species removal, and litter pickup were among the different environmental service projects.

River Park North Park coordinator Mark Tysinger says the feedback coming from the volunteers was positive.

“We’re getting a lot of thank you’s, which we appreciate, but I think everybody is really appreciative of what we are able to offer,” Tysinger said. “I think everyone’s having a good time meeting that goal of cleaning up the environment, getting outside, and having a good time.”

Park staff estimates that between 50,000 and 70,000 people visit the park each year. They say events like these will continue to be held at the park in order to remind the community of the value of keeping the Earth’s parks clean.

Metallix CEO Maria Piastre says she is grateful for the opportunity to showcase her company’s dedication to keeping the Earth clean and caring for Greenville’s environment.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.