One victim airlifted from head-on collision on Hwy 70

JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - One person was airlifted for medical treatment after a head-on collision just outside of Dover.

Jones County officials say EMS were dispatched to Highway 70 near the Tilghman Road area around 7:30 Sunday night.

The condition of the victim flown out from the scene is unknown, as is the total number of victims injured in the crash.

Both sides of the highway are opening back up as of 9:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.