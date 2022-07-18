NCDOT announces speed enforcement campaign starting Monday

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Transportation has announced that law enforcement will be patrolling the roads July 18-24 in order to limit accidents caused by speeding

The NCDOT tells WITN that 424 people died due to speed-related crashes last year in North Carolina. Speeding was the contributing factor to nearly a quarter of all fatal crashes in 2021. The department believes having law enforcement on the roads will encourage better driving habits.

Mark Ezzell, Governor Highway Safety Program director, says that campaigns like “Speeding Wrecks Lives” are key to making roads safer. He emphasizes that the campaign is part of a national initiative in conjunction with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.