National Weather Service offering free hurricane safety forums

(NOAA)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The National Weather Service is offering two free forums on the topic of hurricanes and their effects on Eastern Carolina.

The two forums are:

Hurricane community forum in Oriental
Hurricane community forum in Oriental(National Weather Service)
Hurricane community forum in Morehead City
Hurricane community forum in Morehead City(National Weather Service)

Both options are free and open to the public and offer either in-person or online participation as options. The end of the seminar will open the floor to a questions-and-answers segment. Online viewers can chime in or submit a question through the chat system.

The National Weather Service says it plans on rounding out the year with more forums on the Outer Banks and further inland communities as well.

More information on what the forums are, when and where they will be, and other weather facts can be found here.

