Nash County Public Schools says parents must opt-in for bus transportation

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Nash County Public Schools says it is making two big changes related to transportation ahead of the upcoming school year.

The school system says all parents who need bus transportation must opt-in with an online form. Those who do not have access to an electronic device can call their school for help with submitting the form.

We’re told the transportation requests must be completed as soon as possible and the opt-in form closes on July 28th in order to allow time to plan routes and manage bus resources. Parents will be able to verify their child’s bus route via the district website a couple of weeks prior to the start of school.

The other change the district says it is making is that Nash County Public Schools will operate with staggered start and departure times. The schedule can be seen below:

Start Times:

High School - 7:30 a.m.

Elementary School- 8:00 a.m.

Middle School - 8:30 a.m.

Departure Times:

High Schools - 2:30 p.m.

Elementary Schools - 3:00 p.m.

Middle Schools - 3:30 p.m.

The district says it is looking into before-care options to help parents out and will have more information in the coming weeks.

To fill out a bus request form, go here.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.