Mega Millions jackpot races past half a billion dollars

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The Mega Millions jackpot has surpassed half a billion dollars for Tuesday’s drawing.

The North Carolina Education Lottery says the jackpot has added up to $530 million, the eighth largest in the 20-year history of the game.

A North Carolina winner on Tuesday would have the chance of taking the $530 million as an annuity or $304.7 million in cash.

“Any time players see a jackpot top that half billion-dollar threshold, they start dreaming about how their lives could change by winning it,” Mark Michalko, N.C. Education Lottery executive director said. “We know it will be won eventually and we would love to see that win come from North Carolina.”

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are one in 302.5 million.

