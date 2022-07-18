Advertisement

Hearing next week whether Whitfield should be removed from Onslow County school board

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Jul. 18, 2022
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A public hearing has been set for next week on whether a controversial Onslow County school board member should be removed from office.

Eric Whitfield was convicted in April of cyberstalking and in February spent two days in jail after being held in contempt.

A judge found him guilty of cyberstalking school system employee Kelli Muse, who is also a member of the Craven County School Board.

The school board set up the process on June 7th to remove Whitfield from office. That hearing will be at 9:00 a.m. next Monday, July 25th at the Eastern North Carolina Regional Skills Center on Northwest Corridor Boulevard.

During the hearing, evidence, including testimony, will be heard by the hearing officer.

The school system says enhanced security will be in place and that there will be no opportunity for the public to speak at the hearing.

