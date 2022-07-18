Gas prices fall for five straight weeks

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Gas prices in Easter Carolina and across North Carolina have fallen for the fourth straight week.

According to AAA, as of Monday morning, the average price for a gallon of gas in North Carolina sits at $4.17. That is down from $4.31 last week and 46 cents lower than a month ago.

A WITN employee saw one gas station in Greenville posted at $3.80 a gallon.

In New Bern, the average price of gas has dropped 66 cents in the last month. The price now stands at $3.93/ g today. Jacksonville is also seeing a decline in prices. Today that average is $3.95, down from $4.53 last month. Rocky Mount has the smallest drop of 62 cents in the last month. As of Monday, the average price for a gallon of gas is $4.05.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.52/g today. The national average is down 46 cents per gallon from a month ago.

“We’ve seen the national average price of gasoline decline for a fifth straight week, with the pace of recent declines accelerating to some of the most significant we’ve seen in years. This trend is likely to reach a sixth straight week, with prices likely to fall again this week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “In addition, we will see several states fall back under an average of $4, the majority being in the south, but that could spread to more states in the weeks ahead.”

Currently, North Carolina is the 9th cheapest state when it comes to gas prices, but analysts say prices could spike again in August with any disruptions to the supply chain, including a major hurricane.

